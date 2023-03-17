RDA Financial Network Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $320.97. 520,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average of $240.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $461.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

