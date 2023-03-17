RDA Financial Network Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 321,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,210. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

