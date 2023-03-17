RDA Financial Network Has $919,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE BX traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.