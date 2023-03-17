RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 499,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.48.

