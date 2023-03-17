RDA Financial Network Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

AVGO traded down $7.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $629.17. The company had a trading volume of 993,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

