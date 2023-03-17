RDA Financial Network Sells 55,859 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 110,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,930. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

