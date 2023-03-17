RDA Financial Network Sells 600 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.13% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $80.42. 32,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,806. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $72.41 and a one year high of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

