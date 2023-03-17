RDA Financial Network Sells 8,760 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 567,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,345. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.