RDA Financial Network Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.40. 3,006,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,410. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.