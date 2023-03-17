RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Sells $40,116.60 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) CAO Adam W. Grosshans sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $40,116.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RE/MAX Price Performance

NYSE RMAX opened at $17.45 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.45.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

