RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $272,800.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,671,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

