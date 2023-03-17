Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Director Sells $480,610.20 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on RETA. Barclays raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.