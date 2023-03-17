Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Director Sells $480,610.20 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RETA. Barclays raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

