Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 615,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,894. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

