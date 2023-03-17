Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 5.8%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.61. 127,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 280,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Featured Stories

