REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REEGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

REE Automotive Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 1,271,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,534. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in REE Automotive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in REE Automotive by 65.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.