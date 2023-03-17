REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
REE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.
REE Automotive Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of REE Automotive stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 1,271,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,534. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
