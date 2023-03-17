Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Reece’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Reece Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.
Reece Company Profile
