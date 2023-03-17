Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Reece’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Reece Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.

Reece Company Profile

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, waterworks, and refrigeration products in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. The company also distributes irrigation and pools, fire, and kitchen products. It serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

