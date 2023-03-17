Reef (REEF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.10 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $59.80 million and $12.10 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,288,893,059 coins and its circulating supply is 22,288,911,208 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

