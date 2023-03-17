Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of REG stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 579,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,807. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.