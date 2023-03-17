Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 21,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 47.38 and a quick ratio of 47.39. The company has a market cap of $244.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Regional Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Regional Management by 46,310.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 140,529 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

