Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,541,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.