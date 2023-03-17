Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.99. The company had a trading volume of 146,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.45.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

