Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $22.30 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.66 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.53.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
