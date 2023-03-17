Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.20 and last traded at $179.20. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.25.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.
