ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 6.9%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. 320,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,024,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

