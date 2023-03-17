ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 6.9%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. 320,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,024,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
