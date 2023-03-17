Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.