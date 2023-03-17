Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Shares of JANX opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.