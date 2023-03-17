Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rightmove (RMV)

Rightmove (LON: RMV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Rightmove is now covered by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.37) price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Rightmove had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Rightmove had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.31). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Rightmove had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 555 ($6.76) price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Rightmove had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 705 ($8.59) to GBX 660 ($8.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/17/2023 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of Rightmove stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 545.60 ($6.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 679.60 ($8.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 568.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 547.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 4,090.91%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

