Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROIC. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.3 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 768,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,328. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

