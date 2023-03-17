Reviewing 8X8 (EGHT) & Its Competitors

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 8X8 to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -126.20% -1,628.96% -18.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million -$175.38 million -5.06 8X8 Competitors $890.52 million -$43.73 million -8.46

Risk and Volatility

8X8’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 509 3024 5044 74 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.01%. Given 8X8’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 rivals beat 8X8 on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

