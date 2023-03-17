RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

