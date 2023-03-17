RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.
RGC Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.