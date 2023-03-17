Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €270.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €270.00 ($290.32) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

RHM stock opened at €247.00 ($265.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €233.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.50. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a fifty-two week high of €262.20 ($281.94).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

