Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in ABB by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 10.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 16.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

