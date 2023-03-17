Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 2,720 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of NCR worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 940,767 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 852,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,279,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile



NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

