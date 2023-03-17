Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 582.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 96,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

