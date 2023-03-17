Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

