Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 3.68% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

