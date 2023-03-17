Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 2.91% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,074,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XCEM opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

