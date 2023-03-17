Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 2,513 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

