Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 14,290 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.86 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

