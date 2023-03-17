Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.51 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

