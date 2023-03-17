Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,311 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $17,475.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,872 shares in the company, valued at $731,443.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

DYN stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $723.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

