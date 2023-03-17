Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 14.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 525,840 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 39.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rimini Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Insider Activity

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $38,376.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,951 in the last three months. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

