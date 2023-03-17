RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

