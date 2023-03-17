Rise Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.