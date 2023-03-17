Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $52.92. 1,049,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

