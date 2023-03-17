Robert Blumofe Sells 4,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

