Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 245,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 819,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Featured Stories

