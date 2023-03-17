Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

