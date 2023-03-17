Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

Rogue Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

