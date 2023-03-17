Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 2.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.74. 269,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,447,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $192,776.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,121,433 shares of company stock worth $32,707,169 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

