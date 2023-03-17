RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Acquires A$10,208.33 in Stock

RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG – Get Rating) insider Warren Barry bought 785,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,208.33 ($6,805.55).

Warren Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

RooLife Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About RooLife Group

RooLife Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition services with a focus on driving online sales of products and services for its clients in Australia and China. Its technology and services platform manages the sale of food, beverages, and health and wellbeing products.

